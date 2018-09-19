The television audience for the Emmy Awards slumped to an all time low, according to Nielsen ratings data on Tuesday, drawing just 10.2 million American viewers.

REUTERS: The television audience for the Emmy Awards slumped to an all time low, according to Nielsen ratings data on Tuesday, drawing just 10.2 million American viewers.

The three-hour Emmy ceremony was televised live from Los Angeles on Monday on Comcast Corp's NBC network.

Last year's Emmy Awards ceremony, celebrating the best of television, was seen by 11.4 million U.S. viewers, which itself was a record low figure.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)