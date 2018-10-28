Winning numbers for Powerball's US$688 million jackpot drawn

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Are you a newly minted millionaire?

The winning numbers for the estimated US$687.8 million Powerball jackpot, the fourth largest in the lottery's history, were drawn Saturday night.

The numbers are 8, 12, 13, 19, 27 and Powerball of 04.

Two winning tickets were announced early Sunday, one sold in Iowa and a second in New York. No winners immediately stepped forward. More winning tickets could be announced as results come in overnight.

This is the second astronomical lottery draw this week, with the US$1.537 billion Mega Millions lottery drawn on Tuesday with one winning ticket sold in South Carolina.

The winner or winners of the Mega Millions US$2 ticket have not yet stepped forward publicly. The prize is just shy of the world record.

The winners of Saturday's Powerball will have the option of sharing an immediate cash payment of US$198.1 million each, sharing the US$687.8 million prize paid out over 29 years, or a separate combination of the jackpot, according to the lottery.

The lottery was previously estimated at US$750, but the adjusted numbers early on Sunday are based on actual ticket sales, the lottery announced.

Powerball lottery tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball is 1 in 292 million.

States receive a percentage of lottery ticket sales and use the money to support public schools or to meet other needs.

(Reporting by Rich McKay; additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Michael Perry and Elaine Hardcastle)