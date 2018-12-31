BT21 x :Chocoolate collection lands in Singapore on Jan 3

BTS ARMY, want a piece of BT21's first collaboration with a fashion label in Asia?

Hong Kong boutique :Chocoolate will launch a collection of apparel and accessories on Thursday (Jan 3), featuring the eight adorable characters designed after and by members of K-pop sensations BTS as part of the Line Friends' Creators initiative.



Born in 2017, the characters are Chimmy, Cooky, Koya, Mang, RJ, Shooky, Tata, and Van - a robot that protects BT21 and is said to represent BTS fans.



Initially released as stickers for use on the Line messaging app, the characters later got their own merchandise, sold in Line boutiques throughout South Korea and even pop-up stores across the world including the US.

The BTS21 x :Chocoolate collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, badges and slippers, and will be available in Singapore at the :Chocoolate boutique in Orchard Gateway.

