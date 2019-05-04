BTS meets Dior: The K-pop boyband has new stage outfits designed by Kim Jones

"I love BTS," said the French label's artistic director of menswear. It is the first time Dior has created costumes for a pop band.

Looks like everyone’s enamoured with K-pop boyband BTS these days – the latest being Dior.



Kim Jones, Dior’s artistic director of menswear, has designed stage wear for the septet – the first time the French label has done so for a pop band – after meeting them in February.



Jones took to Instagram for a preview of the BTS collection, which seems to have taken its cue from the utilitarian athleisure sensibilities of his Pre-Fall 2019 collection. The unveiled sketching showed bomber jackets, cargo pants as well as accessories such as body harnesses and saddle bags.



Jones has taken a shine to the seven-man music sensation – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – who recently made Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people of 2019 as a group.



“I love BTS because they are really great guys and also super into fashion. Everyone I know is kind of crazy about them!” said Jones in a press release.



BTS isn’t just the darling of the fashion world. Musically, they are the first Korean act to get nominated for a Grammy. Just this week, they performed at the 2019 Billboard Music Award with Halsey.

And that's not mentioning the numerous collaborations they've had with artistes such as Steve Aoki, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Fall Out Boy and Nicki Minaj.



BTS will be wearing Jones’s outfits on their upcoming tours in Chicago, New Jersey, Sao Paulo, London and Paris.