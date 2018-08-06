Cartier’s Juste Un Clou jewellery has gotten an update

Tiny, tiny handbags aren’t the only minis that are trending on the fashion frontier. Our favourite jewellery pieces have been shrinking in size too. In 2016, Cartier updated its popular Love Bracelet with a slimmer profile for a more modern look and come September, the jeweller’s Juste un Clou bracelets will be following suit.

Created in the 1970s, the unisex Juste un Clou bracelet was embraced as a mark of freedom and a style statement. And next month, we’re set to get all wrapped up in the slimmer and more delicate yellow and pink gold Juste un Clou Bracelets that will also be more flexible.

Together with slimmer bracelets, the jeweller will also be launching Juste un Clou rings in smaller references, as well as tie pins and cufflinks for men.



