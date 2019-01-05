David Beckham and a dancing Pikachu: London kicks off menswear fashion week

From tailored suits to stylish leisure wear, designers unveil their latest creations for male wardrobes this weekend at London Fashion Week Men's, kicking off three days of runway shows and presentations on Saturday.

While a smaller event than its womenswear counterpart, the bi-annual men's fashion week attracts its share of fashionistas to the British capital, all keen to view the latest trends designers hope to entice buyers within a growing market.



A model presents a creation by British designer Bobby Abley on the opening day of the Autumn/Winter 2019 London Fashion Week Men's. (Photo: AFP / Niklas Halle'n)

On Jan 5, British designer Bobby Abley made a grab for the zeitgeist, transforming his stage into a Pokemon hunting ground. Squirtle, Charmander and the elusive Mewtwo Pokemon adorned t-shirts, tracksuits and boiler suits, while a life-sized Pikachu danced down the catwalk at the end of the show.

A dancing Pikachu closed the show at British designer Bobby Abley's presentation during Autumn/Winter 2019 London Fashion Week Men's. (Photo: AFP / Niklas Halle'n)

Also raising the prominence of London Fashion Week Men’s was the appointment of David Beckham as ambassadorial president of the British Fashion Council (BFC) this year.

"More than ever, we have a real responsibility to engage and promote young and emerging creative talent," he told The Guardian. "I have been most inspired by the workshops we have been doing with children at school age. Their energy and creativity is just incredible and that’s why I am doing this.”



David Beckham has been appointed ambassadorial president of the British Fashion Council (BFC) this year.

The former footballer will present a catwalk show for his brand Kent & Curwen on Jan 6.



UK menswear sales rose more than 5 per cent to £15.9 billion pounds (S$27.5 billion) last year from 2017, according to market research firm Mintel.

Models present a creation by Italian fashion house Iceberg on the opening day of the Autumn/Winter 2019 London Fashion Week Men's. (Photo: AFP / Niklas Halle'n)

Among the brands showcasing their autumn/winter 2019 designs are Edward Crutchley, Cottweiler, Iceberg, Barbour, Raeburn and Qasimi.

