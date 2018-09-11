There’s beauty to be found in the morbid.

Dior has an inimitable aesthetic in its fine and high jewellery — one that we’d describe as elegantly offbeat. And its latest fine jewellery collection, Tête de mort, is yet another example of the brand’s, or more accurately, its creative director of fine jewellery Victoire de Castellane’s eclectic sensibility.

Featuring skulls carved out of rose quartz, amethyst and chalcedony, this new line of rings and pendant necklaces turn the morbid skull icon into delightfully charming accessories.

De Castellane was inspired by Christian Dior’s passion for life, documented in a quote in his Little Dictionary of Fashion: “Whatever you do — for work or pleasure — do it with passion! Live with passion!”

The collection also represents her interpretation of the Latin sayings “memento mori” (remember that you will die) and “carpe diem” (seize the day) — both reminders for one to live life to the fullest.

This theme of death first appeared in Victoire de Castellane’s repertoire as early as 2001, with a collection called La Fiancée du Vampire, and returned brilliantly in 2009, in 20 high jewellery creations entitled Reines et Rois (comprising 10 “queen” rings and 10 “king” pendants) that illustrated the permanence of jewellery as compared with the fragility of human existence.

Pieces from the Reines et Rois high jewellery collection by Dior in 2009.

There was then a Tête de morthigh jewellery collection in 2013, which gave rise to this new fine jewellery range of pendants and rings.

Look closer and you’d discover the many secrets that are beautifully worked into their designs — they each are combined with an element that represents a link to Monsieur Christian Dior, whether it be his favourite flower or personal lucky charm.

The tiny clover on these amethyst pieces is a nod to one of Christian Dior’s favourite lucky charms.

On these chalcedony skulls is a crown of lily in the valley, one of Christian Dior's fave blooms.

The tiny heart motifs seen on every Tête de mort piece represent passion.