Gucci’s Major Head Moment Is Trending Now

Lots of people are recreating that pose and Instagram’s Eva Chen has even turned it into a charity drive.

In the latest fashion news, severed human heads are having a major moment after Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2018 presentation at Milan Fashion Week. “What the...”, you say? Well, if you haven't heard yet, allow us to clue you in about what happened on the Gucci runway.



You see, creative director Alessandro Michele (the designer behind Gucci’s highly coveted furry Princetown loafers and Ace sneakers) sent his models down the runway not just in his newest fashion designs but also some of the weirdest accessories ever. We are not talking about kooky shoes or bags, but truly crazy stuff including small horns, baby dragons, third eyes and severed heads.



If you’re thinking, “Wtf?”, you’re definitely not alone. Of course, none of these add-ons used for the show were real. Word is that the 46-year-old Italian fashion designer partnered Rome-based special-visual-effects artists from Makinarium to create these freakish accoutrements.

While the rest of the Internet continued with their “What the hell?” comments, Instagram’s head of fashion partnerships, Eva Chen, saw an opportunity to turn the runway moment into something meaningful. After seeing fashion consultant Yasmin Sewell’s recreation of the Gucci head moment, Chen got her hubby to do the same and shared the photo via Insta Stories.





Photo: Eva Chen / Instagram story



It wasn’t long before many of her followers caught on and started creating their own versions of the pose, tagging her on their Instagram posts. In response, Chen pledged to donate US$1 to Everytown for Gun Safety (a non-profit organisation in the US that aims to fight against gun violence) for every similar post.



She wrote on her Insta Stories post: “So many of you guys are doing my @gucci head challenge! Thank you! I’ll donate up to US$2,000 to @everytown so keep tagging me and @gucci these next 24 hours.”



Ahead, some of the most hilarious recreations we’ve spotted on Instagram.





