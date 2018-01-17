Kim Jones is leaving Louis Vuitton

The artistic director of menswear will exit the brand after showing his Fall 2018 collection.

English designer Kim Jones will be leaving French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton after showing his Fall 2018 collection for the brand in Paris in mid-January.

The fashion talent, who was named the British Fashion Council's Menswear Designer of the Year in 2006 and 2009, joined Louis Vuitton in 2011 and has previously worked at Alexander McQueen, Hugo Boss and Mulberry. Under Jones, LV launched many successful projects and collaborations, including the one with streetwear brand Supreme.



Louis Vuitton has not named a successor as yet, and since Jones has not made clear his next step, there's plenty of speculation going about the fashion circuit. WWD has reported that Versace has had discussions to bring Jones on board, but this has yet to be confirmed by either Jones or the brand.

