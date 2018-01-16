Net-A-Porter And Mr Porter To Launch Exclusive Balenciaga Capsule Collections

There were fashion collaborations aplenty in 2017 and 2018 looks set to be no different. Besides JW Anderson’s second collection for Uniqlo and the Uniqlo X Marimekko collection coming up this year, there’s another team-up we are eagerly anticipating — the Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter partnership with Balenciaga.

These e-tailers will collaborate with the Paris-based brand to launch two exclusive collections that will be available from 22 January 2018 on their websites. This is the first time Balenciaga has collaborated on dual women’s and men’s exclusive collections with a retail partner under creative director Demna Gvasalia.

Both sites will carry ready-to-wear, bags, jewellery and accessories. Expect limited-edition colourways and prints across styles from the brand’s Spring/Summer '18 runway show.

Net-a-porter will stock 53 items — including the iconic Pantashoe, Knife bootie and Speed sneaker in grey.

Mr Porter will stock 34 items, with a focus on outerwear and sweaters. There will also be an exclusive version of the Triple S sneaker in grey and two Speed Sock sneaker styles with “BB” detailing.

The Balenciaga x Net-a-Porter exclusive capsule collection will be available here and the Balenciaga x Mr Porter collection, here. ​​​​​​​

