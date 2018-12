Have your fruit and wear it too: 'Pineapple leather' as vegan fashion alternative

One Spanish businesswoman is converting pineapples into fibres in the name of sustainable fashion.

Pineapples aren't just good to eat. A Spanish businesswoman is on a mission to convince us they're also good to wear.

Carmen Hijosa has created Pinatex, a textile woven from the long fibres in the fruit's discarded leaves that she hopes will give the fashion industry a sustainable alternative to leather.

A clothes designer by trade and having abandoned leather on environmental grounds, she spent eight years developing her alternative textile.

Biker-style jackets by fashion brand Altiir made with Pinatex, a leather-like textile made from pineapples are displayed in London. (Photo: Reuters/Matthew Stock)

"Because of their characteristics – they're very fine and strong and flexible – my idea was what if I make a mesh with these fibres, not unlike what leather is," Hijosa told Reuters.

"And that was the beginning of this new material."

Hijosa, who founded the company Ananas Anam to market Pinatex, works with pineapple farmers in the Philippines who harvest and strip the fibres, which are finished into Pinatex in Spain.

To make one square metre of Pinatex takes 460 leaves – but there's no shortage of raw material. Global pineapple production topped 25 million tonnes in 2016, according to statistics portal Statistica.

Ananas Anam says the waste from the top 10 producer countries could theoretically replace over 50 per cent of global leather output.

Carmen Hijosa, founder of Ananas Anam and inventor of Pinatex, a leather-like textile made from pineapples. (Photo: Reuters/Matthew Stock)

Since its commercial launch in 2015, Pinatex has been used by about 500 manufacturers, including vegan sneakers sold by fashion house Hugo Boss.

All of smaller-scale brand Altiir's biker-style jackets are made from it.

"People come in, they'll touch it, they're attracted to it. At first, most of the time, they think it's leather and then they feel it and it doesn't feel like leather," said its creative director Timothy Turner-Sutton.

"It's its own material. When it gets wet it dries like leather and it behaves like leather in every way except it's completely sustainable."

Aside from the resources needed to raise cattle to slaughter, critics of the leather industry point to its use of chemicals, with tannery waste containing large amounts of pollutants.

High-profile opponents to the use of animal products include British designer Stella McCartney, who has said the fashion industry needs to radically cut the damage it is doing to the environment.

However, at least for now, going vegan doesn't come cheap. Altiir's jackets retail for a cool £680 (S$1,178).

(Reporting by Matthew Stock; editing by John Stonestreet)