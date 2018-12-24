Bangkok to hold massive riverside fireworks display to usher in the New Year

If you’re in the Thai capital for the holidays, here’s what to expect. Plus: Where best to catch all the action from.

Bangkok’s famed Chao Phraya River – a major arterial highway and still very much the lifeblood of the city – is set to stage a massive fireworks display on New Year’s Eve, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).



The display, part of TAT’s Amazing Thailand Countdown 2019 celebrations, will stretch for more than 1.4 km along the river and last a full five minutes. More than a million revellers are expected to witness the extravaganza in the proximity of the river and beyond.



The festivities will begin at 6pm on Dec 31, 2018 with a host of cultural and musical performances, culminating in the fireworks display at midnight. These performances will be held at ICONSIAM’s River Park plaza, which can accommodate more than 4,000 merrymakers and is open to the public.



Bangkok's riverside cityscape will form an electrifying backdrop to the fireworks extravaganza. (Photo: Unsplash/Braden Jarvis)

The fireworks display consists of five acts. The first, The River Of Prosperity, will be in silver, gold, and bronze colours, which symbolise prosperity in Thai culture. The second act, Siam Treasure, will be in various shapes and colours to represent Thailand’s diversity.



The third act, Blossom Of Joy, will be accompanied by Thai folk songs. The fourth act, One World, will represent the flags and colours of the nations of the world, an allusion to Thailand’s welcoming nature. After all, Bangkok is the most visited city on the planet with almost 22 million international arrivals, according to Mastercard’s annual Global Destinations Cities Index.



Finally, the fifth act, Thailand, will be in the colours of Thailand’s national flag: Red, white, and blue, symbolising the strength and solidarity of its people.



Expect surge pricing for tuk-tuks on New Year's Eve. (Photo: Unsplash/Florian Wehde)

The countdown festivities are jointly organised by a coalition of public and private sector organisations, including ICONSIAM; the Association of Chao Phraya Commerce; the Marine Department; Siam Commercial Bank; TRUE Corporation; Kasikorn Bank; the Thai Shipping Association; Bangkok River Partners; and Chao Phraya Riverside Communities.



Sites with best views of the fireworks include ICONSIAM; Mandarin Oriental Hotel; The Peninsula Hotel; Millennium Hilton Hotel; Shangri-La Hotel; Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel; Lhong 1919; and Chalermphrakiat Park, among many other riverside locations.

