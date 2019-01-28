In the mood for love: There's still time to plan that Valentine's Day staycation

Complimentary bubbly, dinner for two and even a free bouquet – indulge that someone special this Valentine's Day with a staycation package designed for two.

Roses are red, violets are blue, Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and you have absolutely no idea what to do.

In the blink of an eye, the Feast of Saint Valentine will soon be upon us. And if you do not belong to the cynical camp who dismisses the day as a painfully commercialised non-event, you’re probably struggling to find something incredible for your extra-special someone.

The Valentine’s Day staycation is an oldie but goodie. It’s about getting to take a break and get away from it all – without packing all those toiletries.

And just because you’re not leaving town doesn’t mean you shouldn’t treat you staycation like the event of the year. Whether you’ve got cash to splash or want to keep things sane and modest, here’s a list of love nest packages for Feb 14

THE VAGABOND CLUB SINGAPORE

The Vagabond Club's Classic Room (Photo: The Vagabond Club)

Before it became a hotel, the 1950 shophouse building saw life as an illegal workers' dormitory, a brothel and even a bicycle shop. Now it's a 41-room boutique hotel designed by interior designer and architect Jacques Garcia, who also designed Hotel Costes in Paris and Hotel Danieli in Venice.



THE DEAL: The Vagabond Club's Valentine's Day package starts from S$250. The offer is only available for the Classic Room, from Feb 14 to Feb 16. Prepayment required upon reservation. It includes:



A complimentary bottle of prosecco and chocolate covered strawberries.

15 per cent discount voucher for all drinks and bar bites at The Whiskey Library and Bar Vagabond.

Lucky draw entry for a bottle of whiskey at The Whiskey Library upon consumption of any whiskies from The Whiskey Library menu.

Complimentary breakfast for two a la carte (per stay).

SIX SENSES MAXWELL



The Maxwell Studio at Six Senses Maxwell (Photo: Six Senses Maxwell)

Newly opened Six Senses Maxwell is set in a block of colonial-style 19th century heritage shophouses right in the heart of Tanjong Pagar. Boasting 138 guest rooms and suites across four floors, this is the second of two heritage buildings – the other being Six Senses Duxton – under Six Senses Singapore. The Six Senses brand is known for luxurious hotel experiences and commitment to wellness and sustainability.

THE DEAL: The Romancing The Senses Valentine's Day package starts from S$732 for a stay in the Maxwell Studio designed by internationally lauded Anouska Hempel and Jacques Gracia. It includes:



Complimentary breakfast for two.

Complimentary bottle of cava and tapas.

Five-course Spanish dinner for two by Michelin-starred Spanish Chef Eduardo Quintana at Murray Terrace Brasserie.

Late check-out at 3pm, subject to availability.

FULLERTON BAY HOTEL



View this post on Instagram A shout out to all the miles chasers: #didyouknow that you can also earn air miles from our airline partners when you book a stay directly from our hotel website? For more information: bit.ly/FBHmiles #traveltuesday A post shared by The Fullerton Bay Hotel (@fullertonbayhotel) on Jan 23, 2018 at 2:07am PST



With the panoramic sweep of the Marina Bay waterfront as your view, this stablemate of the Fullerton Hotel serves up the magic. Once a landing point for Singapore's forefathers in 1933, the hotel now features floor-to-ceiling windows in every room, complete with glassy rosewood, sleek leather and chrome fittings.



DEAL: The Indulgence package starts from S$882 per night. It includes:



Accommodation selection starting from Deluxe Room category.

Complimentary breakfast for two at La Brasserie.

Complimentary afternoon tea at The Landing Point for two, per stay.

Best Rate Guarantee by booking direct with the hotel: If you find a lower rate within 24 hours after booking with them, they will match the rate and extend a further 10 per cent discount on it.

Complimentary Fullerton Merlion cocktail.

Exclusive spa offer for in-house guests (reservations required prior to arrival).

Complimentary Heritage Tours.

VILLA SAMADHI





Nestled amidst the verdant greenery of 54-acre Labrador Nature Reserve, you won't believe you're still in Singapore when staying at this boutique hotel. Housed in a 1920s black and white building that once served as a British army garrison and a halfway house before it fell into neglect, the bungalow has since been carefully restored with only 20 rooms in total, and antiques collected from the owner's journeys in East Asia.

THE DEAL: The Valentine's Day Getaway's colonial-era bungalow starts from S$267. It includes:



Accommodation for one evening in a Sarang or Luxe Sarang room.

Valentine's set dinner of authentic Thai creations for two.

Valentine's room decor.

In-room plunge pool.

Complimentary breakfast for two.

Complimentary daily evening cocktails.

M SOCIAL SINGAPORE – MILLENNIUM HOTELS





This 293-room boutique hotel is designed by renowned French designer Philippe Starck as an "avant garde laboratory" and offers a self-check-in kiosk in the lobby. Fun and whimsical, it is catered to the millennial crowd and perched right on the banks of the Singapore River with an array of food and drinks options.



THE DEAL: The Sweet Escapade Valentine's Day package starts from S$192. It includes:



Complimentary breakfast.

S$50 F&B credit.

Complimentary bottle of sparkling wine.

Complimentary box of chocolates.

Shuttle services.

Up to 20 per cent discount at all F&B outlets

NOVOTEL CLARKE QUAY







It's along the Singapore River and right next to Liang Court, which means you can nip out for food, drink or even karaoke. But the freebies at this hotel should keep you busy throughout your entire stay.

THE DEAL: The Feel The Love package starts from S$520 per night. It includes:

One night stay in a Premier Suite for two.

Complimentary breakfast for two at the Premier Lounge.

Complimentary Happy Hour (6pm to 8pm) at the Premier Lounge.

Complimentary dinner buffet for two at The Square Restaurant.

Complimentary bottle of Laurent-Perrier Brut Champagne.

Complimentary bouquet of flowers.

