Your fix of Japan: Kobe beef and all that jazz in one weekend

There’s more to this sunny port city known as Kobe than beef. Jazz, for one thing; an urban waterfall, for another. And that's not mentioning eccentric shacks serving up bites of fusion treats.

In 1868, after more than two centuries of isolationism, the opening of the port of Kobe brought a wave of international influences to this sunny city on the main Japanese island of Honshu.

These days visitors will find Western-style mansions built by foreign diplomats, music influenced by the United States, and dim sum in the city's Chinatown district. But the main attractions remain rooted in the region.

A street in Kobe. (Photo: Andrew Faulk © The New York Times)

Kobe is the western neighbour of more well-trafficked tourist destinations – Kyoto is less than a half-hour away on the Shinkansen bullet train; Osaka is just 15 minutes.

Although the city is best known for its beef, those who linger in this welcoming, walkable metropolis will also discover a singular music scene, memorable museums, eclectic shopping, little-known regional specialties and an easygoing atmosphere tinged with the foreign flavours that continue to flow through the city’s glittering harbour.

FRIDAY

3PM: TOOLS OF THE TRADE

Don’t let the name of the Takenaka Carpentry Tools Museum fool you – even those who can’t tell a Phillips Head from a Torx will be riveted by the exhibits presented inside this beautiful museum, just steps from Shin-Kobe station.

A superb (and free) iPod audio guide narrates the history, traditions, artistry and craftsmanship of Japanese architecture and woodworking, so allow a couple of hours to explore everything from the ceremonial duties of a master carpenter and the joint beams of centuries-old temples to the harmonious beauty of intricate kumiko zaiku wood latticework. Admission: 500 Japanese yen (S$6.10).

5.30PM: CHASING WATERFALLS

Exit Shin-Kobe station and you’ll face an urban milieu, but right behind the station, nature takes over. Curl north around the station, which abuts forested foothills and follow the steep, shady path into the woods where, after about 800m, you’ll reach Nunobiki Falls, a series of majestic cascading waterfalls well worth the sweaty ascent.

7.30PM: STANDING DINNER

Brush up on your Japanese before sidling up to the counter at Rakuzake, a cheerful standing bar that opened last April in a downtown shopping arcade. This local hangout, with blonde-wood counters and colourful flower arrangements, serves small plates to be paired with drinks, namely nihonshu (sake).

Order a glass and several dishes – thick slices of salmon and tuna sashimi, maybe some chilled tofu, plus a plate of piping-hot fried octopus. On the second round, don’t miss the standout karaage (fried chicken), served with fresh cabbage and a dollop of Kewpie mayo. Dinner for two, about 3,000 yen.

9.30PM: JAZZ JAM

(Photo: Sone Jazz Live & Restaurant)

Thanks to foreign influences, Kobe has long had an ear for jazz – local lore claims that the first Japanese jazz band was formed here in 1923. The city hosts an annual jazz festival, and nightly live shows are staged in hushed clubs around town, including the atmospheric Sone Jazz Live & Restaurant.

For a taste of the music scene without the hefty admission fee, descend a flight of stairs to Jam Jam. A coffee shop by day and a jazz cafe by night, this welcoming music den has a vast vinyl library of new wave and classic jazz from around the world, plus a great selection of Japanese whiskeys, and separate seating for conversation (near the bar) and for listening (facing the speakers).

SATURDAY

10AM: FARM FRESH

At Farmstand, shelves were recently stocked with edible treats including strawberries and Tanishita Farm’s tomatoes, while an adjacent cafe served healthy snacks, vegetable smoothies, and soft-serve cones. (Photo: Andrew Faulk © The New York Times)

The local community initiative Eat Local Kobe wants residents to do precisely that at its seasonal Saturday morning farmers market in Higashi Yuenchi Park. In warmer months, vendors sell organic local fruits and vegetables, herbs, honey, eggs, tofu, juices and more.

Year-round, find similar products at the market’s brick-and-mortar sibling, Farmstand, which opened last year. Shelves were recently stocked with edible treats – plump strawberries, Tanishita Farm’s tomatoes, camembert from North Kobe’s Laitiere Yuge –while an adjacent cafe served healthy snacks, vegetable smoothies, seasonal specials and delicious soft-serve cones.

12PM: ART STOP

The Yokoo Tadanori Museum of Contemporary Art showcases the wide-ranging works of Yokoo Tadanori, a graphic designer-turned-painter and Hyogo Prefecture native. (Photo: Andrew Faulk © The New York Times)

If there’s time to visit only one art museum in Kobe, skip the Tadao Ando-designed Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art in favour of its quirkier cousin: The Yokoo Tadanori Museum of Contemporary Art.

Opened in 2012, this museum showcases the wide-ranging works of Yokoo Tadanori, a graphic designer-turned-painter and Hyogo Prefecture native. In addition to psychedelic Warholian silk-screens from the 1960s, for which Tadanori is best known, the galleries also exhibit his more recent paintings, including a current series of works painted in public spaces (through May 6). Admission: 700 yen.

2PM: GYOZA GUILD

Gyoza are typically served with a thin soy-and-vinegar sauce, sometimes spiked with chilli oil, but in Kobe, the preferred dipping condiment for these sizzling pan-fried dumplings is an umami-rich miso sauce.

Stop for a snack at Hyotan, a gyoza specialist since the 1950s with eight seats along a cramped counter (look for the red curtain-like noren). Once you’ve shoehorned yourself onto a stool, ordering is easy: The only thing on the menu is gyoza, seven per order (390 yen). In addition to pots of miso sauce, there are also bottles of garlic oil, vinegar, soy sauce and chilli oil on the counter for a mix-your-own condiment adventure.

3.30PM: VINTAGE VENTURE

Underneath the train tracks between Motomachi and Kobe stations stretches a peculiar shopping arcade where you can unearth great vintage vinyl and the missing controller to your childhood Nintendo.

Stroll through Motoko Town, as the ageing arcade is called, to poke around bric-a-brac shops filled floor-to-ceiling with 20th-century computers, for example, or kitschy belt buckles, or, somewhat disturbingly, military uniforms from the United States and Germany. You’ll also pass excellent vintage shops and record stores, small art galleries, a working silversmith and a local designer’s screen-print T-shirt stall.

Near Kobe Station, the arcade devolves into a ghost town, with only the occasional open stall peddling 20th-century, Showa-era toys and boxes of old remote controls; better to start at Motomachi and walk southwest.

6.30PM: CHARCOAL COOKING

Kobe beef is what many come here for, and you can find it served a variety of ways throughout the city, at street food stalls and specialty restaurants like Ishidaya. But if you prefer lighter fare, head to Hanare, an intimate, eight-seat hideaway specialising in sumibiyaki, or cooking over charcoal.

Start with sake and sashimi; in lieu of an English menu, the chef will pull out the day’s fish for you to choose. For adventurous diners, this is the place to try torisashi, chicken sashimi. Add to that a few skewers of yakitori – momo (thigh), hatsu (heart), kawa (skin) – and the house specialty: A beautifully arranged garden of charcoal-roasted vegetables. Dinner for two, about 9,000 yen.

9PM: LOCAL SIPS

After dinner, sample local craft beers at In Tha Door Brewing, one of the few brew pubs in the city. The industrial concrete-and-plywood space serves beers brewed on-site, like the hazy Shiroinon White Ale (seating charge, 300 yen).

Tacos from Taco Stand Anga. (Photo: Andrew Faulk © The New York Times)

Or walk to Minato Hutte, a small guesthouse nearby with a street-level bar stocked with Japanese spirits. The order here is a gin and tonic mixed with Ki No Bi, a citrusy gin with hints of yuzu and cypress from the new small-scale Kyoto Distillery. Before calling it a night, swing by Taco Stand Anga, a screwball shack selling tacos, drinks and dagashi – penny-candy-like snacks – amid colourfully eclectic decor.

SUNDAY

10AM: TREETOP RIDE

Shin-Kobe Ropeway, a gondola that whisks passengers up a steep mountain slope to an observation deck with expansive views of the urban sprawl. (Photo: Andrew Faulk © The New York Times)

Glide high above the treetops aboard the Shin-Kobe Ropeway, a gondola that whisks passengers up a steep mountain slope to an observation deck with expansive views of the urban sprawl (1,500 yen round-trip).

At the Nunobiki Herb Gardens, seasonal flora ranges from tulips and nasturtium in the spring to summer sunflowers and lilies. (Photo: Andrew Faulk © The New York Times)

After admiring the panorama, which on clear days extends to the Seto Inland Sea, you can head deeper into the forest on a mountain hike or wander leisurely downhill through the Nunobiki Herb Gardens, where seasonal flora ranges from tulips and nasturtium in spring to summer sunflowers and lilies to the fiery leaves of autumn.

12.30PM: COFFEE BREAK

On a quiet lane behind Ikuta Shrine, stop at Beyond Coffee Roasters, an excellent micro-roastery in a tiny house with a new stand-alone coffee shop across the street. Opened last year, the cute little shop, with a herringbone-wood counter and paint-smeared walls, is standing room only, so if it’s busy, take an espresso with tonic water to go. Otherwise, wait patiently for a pour-over, which might be prepared by Bunn, the mustachioed roaster whose signature handlebar inspired the shop’s logo.

2PM: MEMORIAL MUSEUM

On Jan 17, 1995, at 5.46am, Kobe and the surrounding area were devastated by a massive earthquake that left more than 6,000 dead and nearly a quarter of a million homes destroyed.

To understand the trauma overcome by this city, visit the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake Memorial, a moving museum dedicated to preserving the memories of this disaster, and educating the public on how to prepare for and act if faced with a future natural threat.

Despite the potentially frightening subject matter, this engaging, educational museum is routinely packed with local schoolchildren. However, those with vertigo or acute natural-disaster anxiety may prefer to skip the introductory exhibit: A powerful earthquake re-enactment involving shaking video and booming surround sound. Admission, 600 yen.

LODGING

A view of the Kobe skyline. (Photo: Andrew Faulk © The New York Times)

Steps from Motomachi station, the Candeo Hotels Kobe Tor Road opened last year with 159 minimalist guest rooms, a sauna and public bath, lovely mountain views from the lobby and a breakfast buffet offering Western and Japanese options (3-8-8 Sannomiya-cho, Chuo-ku; candeohotels.com/kobe-torroad; from about 10,000 yen).

Overlooking the harbour, the Hotel Okura Kobe is the city’s landmark property, situated in a waterfront skyscraper with an elegant lobby, welcoming staff, several restaurants, and 475 spacious guest rooms, many with nighttime views across the twinkling port (2-1 Hatoba-cho, Chuo-ku; kobe.hotelokura.co.jp/en; from about 10,500 yen).

The central Sannomiya district is a good choice for apartment rentals, which often include the use of a Pocket WiFi, or portable hot spot. Rates for a one-bedroom start around US$110 (S$150) on Airbnb.

By Ingrid Williams © The New York Times