108-year-old Original Hock Lam Street Beef Kway Teow to close for good

Hock Lam Street Beef Kway Teow is shuttering its business for good, announced its fourth-generation owner Tina Tan, 44, on Facebook on Mar 30.



The last outlet at ARC will cease operation on July 11, said Tan. On The Original Hock Lam Street Beef Kway Teow Since 1911’s Facebook page, she wrote that since taking over from her father 15 years ago, she had grown the business from a stall “located behind the old Capitol Building and old Funan Centre (7th floor)” to “6 full restaurant size outlets”.



Advertisement

Tina Tan and her father Anthony Tan. (Photo: Facebook/The Original Hock Lam Street Beef Kway Teow Since 1911)

Tan attributed the decision to close to manpower issues, saying: “I may be labelled as stubborn because of my insistence on using only handmade and hand sliced methods to handle all my beef and side dishes, therefore, the labor intensive problems hit us the most when the government keeps revising the policy on hiring foreigners.”



She continued: “Besides beef balls, which is not done in-house, every single ingredients right down to my preserved garnishes are being seasoned and hand sliced by us. Over the past decades, I was told by countless local interviewees these chores seem too menial, low class, low level or blue collar chores should not be done by locals”.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Difficult customers were another sore point with Tan, who, in a separate Facebook post, recounted an incident when a customer berated her loudly for running out of limes. She had also posted video screen shots taken from CCTV.



Tan wrote that only her parents, sister and her know how to prepare the beef kway teow as her father, Anthony Tan, 73, is the only one whom "my grandfather has passed the secret recipe to as well as the handling methods of the beef”.



“Anyone who claims to be us is not related to or the original holder of the secret recipe,” she wrote on Facebook.



Tan ended her lengthy post by saying: “It is time to hang the Original Hock Lam Beef's ladle after 108 years! We want to say a huge THANK YOU to all friends of Original Hock Lam Beef. We would not have come this far if its not for the support all of you have been giving. Please visit us and cheer us on on this final lap.”