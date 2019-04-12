Down the rabbit hole: Interactive Alice In Wonderland exhibit at ArtScience Museum

Wonderland, which opens on Apr 13, follows the iconic character’s journey from books to films, video games and more.

Are you ready to fall down the rabbit hole and attend a Mad Hatter’s tea party? You can do so at the ArtScience Museum’s new Alice In Wonderland-themed exhibition, which opens on Saturday (Apr 13).

Based on author Lewis Carroll’s timeless stories, Wonderland is a show that follows Alice’s journey through popular culture using theatrical sets in interactive environments. Developed by the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI), Singapore is the first stop of its global tour.

Advertisement

Pool of Tears at Wonderland. (Photo: Anne Moffatt)

The exhibition will reveal how artists and filmmakers have portrayed Alice and her misadventures for over a century. Since her first appearance on the page in 1865, Alice has delighted audiences in more than 40 films and over 30 television programmes, and has gone on to inspire music videos, video games, high fashion, advertising and more.

The show Wonderland includes 18-screen panoramic displays of Alice through pop culture history. (Photo: Jovi Ho)

The exhibition includes over 300 artefacts and objects, including first-edition books, drawings, original costumes, films, animation, puppetry, and original work by theatrical designer Anna Tregloan and digital creative studios Sandpit, Grumpy Sailor and Mosster Studio.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Expect light shows that bring the Mad Hatter's tea party to life, 18-screen panoramic displays that feature the history of Alice in pop culture and a chance to transform yourself into one of the Queen's card soldiers onscreen.

Lost Map of Wonderland at Carroll’s drawing room. (Photo: Phoebe Powell)

Wonderland takes its inspiration from two of Lewis Carroll’s most iconic stories: Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland (1865) and Through The Looking Glass, and What Alice Found There (1871).

The exhibition charts the cultural, technological and social shifts that have compelled filmmakers to create their own visual interpretation of Alice and her adventures over the past century.

At the Wonderland exhibit at ArtScience Museum. (Photo: Jovi Ho)

From the first screen adaptation by Cecil M Hepworth in 1903 to the contemporary blockbusters of the 2000s, Wonderland also showcases the developments in special effects from pre-cinematic entertainment to silent film, animation to puppetry, live-action cinema, CGI, 3D and beyond.

Films such as Lou Bunin’s Alice Au Pays des Merveilles (1949), Jan Svankmajer’s acclaimed Alice (1988), the Quay Brothers’ experimental Alice In Not So Wonderland (2007), and television versions by broadcasters BBC and NBC will be featured in the exhibition.

(Photo: Phoebe Powell)

Speaking at the launch of the exhibition, Paul Bowers, ACMI's director of exhibitions and collections, teased that the exhibition will be headed to London following the end its run here in September. Museums in California and Japan have also expressed interest in hosting the exhibition, he added.

Wonderland runs from Apr 13 to Sep 22 at the ArtScience Museum. For more details, visit https://www.marinabaysands.com/museum.html.