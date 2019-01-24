'My world is no more': Aloysius Pang's girlfriend Jayley Woo mourns his death

SINGAPORE: The girlfriend of Singapore actor Aloysius Pang on Wednesday (Jan 23) took to social media to mourn his death.

Posting on Instagram, actress Jayley Woo thanked Pang for his care over the past few years and expressed her love for him.

"I was not blessed to become your wife​​​​​​​ in this life. In the next life, we must be husband and wife," she wrote in Chinese. "I love you, I really, really love you.

"Thank you for your care over these past few years," she said, adding the hashtag "my world is no more".



Pang had sustained serious injuries while carrying out repair work inside a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer during a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) training exercise in New Zealand.

The 28-year-old died on Wednesday evening at Waikato Hospital in Hamilton where he was receiving treatment.

In a separate Instagram story, the actress revealed that the two had been waiting until they were married before publicly announcing their relationship.

Addressing the media, Woo asked for their understanding at this time.

"Dear media friends, I won't be answering your queries," she said. "Please let me have this last memory of me and him, please understand."

Her twin sister actress Hayley Woo also shared that Pang had told her he planned to marry her sister in a few years' time.

In an Instagram post early on Thursday, Hayley Woo thanked Pang for helping to organise her and Jayley's birthday celebration last December.

"After having dinner and a few drinks, my little sister went to sleep," she wrote in Chinese. "That was the first time you and I had a heart-to-heart talk; we talked for such a long time."

"You told me you were working hard to earn money ... and when you got to about 31 years old, you would marry my sister. I did not get this blessing to have you as my brother-in-law in this life."

