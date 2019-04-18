'Don't give up on your other half': Sammi Cheng breaks silence after husband caught cheating

Hong Kong star Sammi Cheng. (Photo: Joyee Koo)
Cantopop diva Sammi Cheng seems prepared to forgive husband Andy Hui, according to a statement she posted online on Thursday (Apr 18).

Hui, 51, was filmed behaving intimately at the back of a taxi with TVB starlet Jacqueline Wong, 30, in a dashcam clip which was posted by Apple Daily earlier this week.

Hui apologised for his actions at a press conference on Tuesday, saying that he was very drunk when it happened but admitted that there was "no excuse" for his behaviour.

Breaking her silence, Cheng, 46, posted a verse from the bible on Instagram that reads: "Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance."

She said in a lengthy post written in Chinese that this was a "lesson" for the couple, who have been together for 27 years and married for five.

"During this time, we went through emotional ups and downs together, and we discussed the issue deeply for a long time," she wrote.

"We have walked deeper into our marriage. Besides giving each other happiness and warmth, our marriage can also accept each other's mistakes and forgiveness."

While it is a cliche to say that everyone makes mistakes, this is a also fact of life, she added.

"What's important is to further understand the true meaning of marriage," she said.

Cheng added that they needed to "face each other's weaknesses".

"Don't give up on yourself, don't give up on your other half," she wrote.

這次 ,是我們婚姻中共同重要的一課。這段期間, 我們共同經歷情緒起伏, 我們也就事件詳談很久很深 . 這是夫妻二人之間的一課, 也是往後婚姻路上學習到的一課. 我們在婚姻中走進更深處, 婚姻當中除了彼此給予的幸福溫暖, 當中也深深包含了彼此的錯誤和彼此的原諒. 人誰無過是老生常談,但事實確是如此啊。 在這次中, 重要的, 是更進一步身歷婚姻其中真諦. 幸福不只是一埸埸順利美滿,當中也有試煉, 也一起去經歷高低狀況,讓夫妻之間的感情厚度帶領著前行, 更要彼此走進對方的內心, 一起正視各自的軟弱, 不放棄自己, 不放棄對方,互相糾正, 互相提點, 在婚姻歴煉中, 我深信經歷和教訓一定會幫助重回正軌, 生命更會更生. 這期間在我們彼此都最難捱的時刻, 握著手一起祈禱, 對我們的幫助極大. 今天, 肩上的重擔彷彿輕了很多. 只願一切快平息, 回歸平靜. 最後摯誠請求各大傳媒不要再等候和追訪我年紀老邁行動不便的父母. 沒有更多想表達了,今天以後,就只向前看, 在時間的見證中,繼續一步步前行. ❤️

She said that it has been a difficult time for both of them but her burden has lightened.  Cheng hoped things would go back to normal as soon as possible. 

She appealed to the media to stop requesting for interviews with her aging parents.

"After today, I will only look forward, and in time, continue to move forward step by step," she concluded.

Source: CNA/hm(aw)

