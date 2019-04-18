'Don't give up on your other half': Sammi Cheng breaks silence after husband caught cheating

Cantopop diva Sammi Cheng seems prepared to forgive husband Andy Hui, according to a statement she posted online on Thursday (Apr 18).

Hui, 51, was filmed behaving intimately at the back of a taxi with TVB starlet Jacqueline Wong, 30, in a dashcam clip which was posted by Apple Daily earlier this week.

Advertisement

Hui apologised for his actions at a press conference on Tuesday, saying that he was very drunk when it happened but admitted that there was "no excuse" for his behaviour.



Breaking her silence, Cheng, 46, posted a verse from the bible on Instagram that reads: "Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance."

She said in a lengthy post written in Chinese that this was a "lesson" for the couple, who have been together for 27 years and married for five.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"During this time, we went through emotional ups and downs together, and we discussed the issue deeply for a long time," she wrote.

"We have walked deeper into our marriage. Besides giving each other happiness and warmth, our marriage can also accept each other's mistakes and forgiveness."

While it is a cliche to say that everyone makes mistakes, this is a also fact of life, she added.

"What's important is to further understand the true meaning of marriage," she said.

Cheng added that they needed to "face each other's weaknesses".

"Don't give up on yourself, don't give up on your other half," she wrote.

She said that it has been a difficult time for both of them but her burden has lightened. Cheng hoped things would go back to normal as soon as possible.

She appealed to the media to stop requesting for interviews with her aging parents.

"After today, I will only look forward, and in time, continue to move forward step by step," she concluded.

