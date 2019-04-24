Disney's Avengers: Endgame has a record-breaking opening day in China

The movie, starring Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson, saw unprecedented takings in ticket sales.

Marvel superhero movie Avengers: Endgame set an opening-day record in China with an estimated US$107.2 million (S$146 million) in ticket sales, distributor Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday.

Endgame is the final chapter of a story told across 22 Marvel films featuring popular characters such as Iron Man, Thor and Black Widow.

Advertisement

The movie earned rave reviews from critics and is expected to draw huge crowds as it debuts in the rest of the world this week.

03:10 Up Next: Watch now Why is Captain Marvel crying at the Avengers: Endgame fan event in Seoul? And what did one special fan receive from Jeremy “Hawkeye” Renner?

As of Wednesday morning (Apr 24), 97 per cent of Endgame reviews collected by the Rotten Tomatoes website were positive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film picks up after last year's Avengers: Infinity War, when many of Marvel's big-screen superheroes appeared to turn to dust. In Endgame, the survivors plot to kill the supervillain Thanos.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)