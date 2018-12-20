BIGBANG's Seungri to hold solo concert in Singapore next year

Seungri from popular K-pop group BIGBANG, will perform in Singapore on Feb 23 next year as part of a solo tour promoting his album The Great Seungri.

The concert will be held at The Star Theatre, with tickets going for S$288 (Cat 1), S$248 (Cat 2), S$208 (Cat 3), S$168 (Cat 4) and S$148 (Cat 5), said organiser C K Star Entertainment in a press release on Thursday (Dec 20).

Tickets will go on sale on apactix.com, at SingPost outlets, the Singapore Indoor Stadium box office, Scotts Square and The Star Theatre box office starting Dec 26.

The 28-year-old will take his tour to Hong Kong as well, after wrapping up a successful run of shows in South Korea and Japan this year.

The Great Seungri is his first full album since his debut 12 years ago, following two successful extended play records VVIP and Let's Talk About Love.



"I'm ready, now it's time for me to show my talents. I won't let my members down!" said the singer and TV personality known for being the maknae (youngest member) of BIGBANG.

BIGBANG's four other members - leader G-Dragon, rapper TOP, as well as vocalists Daesung and Taeyang - are all serving their mandatory military service in South Korea.

Seungri's no stranger to Singapore, having visited several times this year including to promote the Headrock VR theme park at Resorts World Sentosa, as well as a DJ gig at Zouk.

He visits Singapore so often, in fact, that he has called the city his "second home".