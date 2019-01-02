Veteran Bollywood actor-screenwriter Kader Khan dies in Canada at 81

Khan was one of Bollywood’s most-prolific dialogue writers, responsible for many of Amitabh Bachchan’s hits.

Veteran actor-screenwriter Kader Khan died in a hospital in Canada on Monday at the age of 81.

Khan began his acting career in 1973 and appeared in over 300 films. The star also wrote dialogue for over 250 movies.

"My dad has left us. He passed away on December 31 at 6 pm as per Canadian time due to prolonged illness,” his son Sarfaraz told news agency PTI. “He slipped into coma in the afternoon. He was in the hospital for 16 to 17 weeks."

Celebrities and fans are mourning the loss of the actor who was loved for his comic timing.

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, whose hit movies were mostly penned by Khan, took to Twitter to pay tribute. “Kadar Khan passes away. Sad depressing news. My prayers and condolences. A brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film. A writer of eminence; in most of my very successful films. A delightful company and a mathematician!!”



Khan’s most frequent co-star Skati Kapoor, who starred in over 100 films together with Khan, told Hindustan Times: “It’s a very sad moment. I am in Goa and I have been mourning since I heard the news of Kader Khan’s death. It’s not a very good first day of the year.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that "Kader Khan Ji brightened the screen with his stupendous acting skills and lightened it thanks to his unique sense of humour. He was also a prolific screenwriter, associated with many memorable films. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers."

Sarfaraz confirmed that Khan’s last rites will be performed in Canada. "The last rites will be performed here in Canada only. We have our entire family here and we live here so we are doing it."