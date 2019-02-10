British rising rap star Cadet dies in taxi crash on way to gig, killed at the scene

The up and coming music star was headed to a performance at a university in Staffordshire early Saturday morning.

British rapper Cadet has died in a car crash while on his way to a gig at Keele University. The 28-year-old rising star was a passenger in a taxi early Saturday morning (Feb 9) when it collided with a van in Betley, Staffordshire.

Cadet, real name Blaine Cameron Johnson, died at the scene, while the two drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The rapper was on his way to Keele University where he was due to perform at the student union night billed as “Staffordshire's Biggest Hip Hop, Garage and R&B Night”.

Hip hop stars and musicians have been paying tribute to Cadet on social media. UK rapper Stormzy posted on Instagram, “This man exudes love,” adding, “look what you mean to everyone. No one will ever forget you big bro”, while Drake wrote RIP.

Cadet's cousin Krept – of rap duo Krept and Konan – posted: “I cant believe it. I am heartbroken. Rest in peace cuz. You finally started getting the recognition you deserved.”

Cadet’s burgeoning career started in late 2015. His videos for sings like Letter To Krept and Instagram Girls have racked up millions of views on YouTube.



A family statement shared on his Instagram page read: “Right now we the family appreciate your patience and will share with you any information as and when we can. Thanks for your support in advance. Love The Johnson Family."