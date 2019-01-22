Cirque du Soleil returns to Singapore this July with KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities

The show premieres Jul 5 under the Big Top on Bayfront Avenue beside Marina Bay Sands.

Come Jul 5, Cirque du Soleil will return to Singapore with their whimsical touring show KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities.

Featuring an international cast of 47 artists from 17 countries, KURIOS presents a collection of otherworldly characters: world-class gymnasts, acrobats, contortionists, hand-puppeteers, yo-yo wizards, clowns, actors and musicians. Set against an energetic gypsy jazz, electro swing soundtrack, it tells the fantastical story of a mad scientist called The Seeker and his strange "cabinet of curiosities".



The show is written and directed by Michel Laprise who in 2012, collaborated with pop star Madonna, providing artistic direction for her performance at the Super Bowl XLVI halftime show. Laprise later went on to direct her MDNA tour.

Laprise co-wrote and directed the VR movie “Kurios: Inside the Box” which won the Daytime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Interactive Media category.

Founded in 1984, Canadian entertainment company Cirque du Soleil is today the largest theatrical producer in the world, with 4,000 employees, including 1,400 artists, from nearly 50 countries.

Last May, a Cirque du Soleil performance in Singapore was disrupted for 10 minutes after a performer was accidentally hit by a colleague during a choreographed battle scene in Toruk – The First Flight, performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Tickets for start from S$95, plus a S$4 booking fee, and will be available from Jan 26 via Cirque du Soleil and SISTIC. M1 customers enjoy priority booking starting today (Jan 22).