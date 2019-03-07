Crufts dog show opens in Britain with 200 breeds competing

This will be the 128th edition of the annual event that attracted 21,000 dogs last year.

The world's largest dog show, Crufts, opened in Birmingham, England on Thursday (Mar 7), with over 200 breeds hoping to land the main "best in show" award.

Last year's overall winner was Tease, a whippet from Scotland.

A Hungarian Vizsla arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A Weimaraner arrives by bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A Dogue de Bordeaux arrives by bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A Spaniel arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

This will be the 128th edition of the annual event that attracted 21,000 dogs last year. Entrants will be taking part in a wide range of activities including agility and flyball competitions.

A dog arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A Toy Poodle arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Pointers arrive for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

As well as British breeds, the return of the Eukanuba World Challenge means that champion dogs from around the world will also be competing.

The event runs at the NEC arena until Sunday.

