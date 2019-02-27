Dave Bautista to return to WWE wrestling for a showdown with Triple H

The wrestler-turned-actor is turning wrestler again.

Dave Bautista, known in wrestling as WWE superstar Batista, will return to the ring to wrestle Triple H at Wrestlemania 35 on on Apr 8 (Singapore time), reported celebrity news site TheWrap.

Bautista, who left WWE five years ago for Hollywood, appeared on WWE Raw last night to spoil the legendary Ric Flair's 70th birthday celebration.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star beat up the Nature Boy backstage, then turned to WWE cameras and asked Triple H if he has his "attention" now.

Last October, Batista reunited with the rest of Evolution for an appearance on SmackDown's 1000th episode.

Most recently, the 50-year-old wrestler-turned-actor starred as Drax in both Guardians of the Galaxy films and Avengers: Infinity War; and featured as Sapper in Bladerunner 2049.

