Director of Boyz N The Hood John Singleton dies after suffering stroke

His Poetic Justice leading lady Janet Jackson paid tribute, thanking him for "all you have done for Black culture, women and young filmmakers".

John Singleton, the director who gave us Boyz N The Hood, Poetic Justice and 2 Fast 2 Furious, has died after suffering from a stroke. His family released a statement yesterday (Apr 29) that they would be removing him from life support.

According to the statement, the family made the “agonising decision” after a “careful counsel” with his doctors.

Singleton suffered a stroke on April 17 and had been in intensive care at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

He made history as the first black director and youngest director to be nominated for a Best Director Oscar in 1991 for his debut feature, Boyz N The Hood.

Among the celebrities that paid tribute to him on social media were Janet Jackson, Snoop Dog, Chance the Rapper and Janelle Monae.

I am so thankful as a kid that my parents took me to the theaters to see your films (Boys n the hood , higher learning , poetic justice , rosewood , baby boy to name a few. You captured our culture so damn well & taught the world about the MANY complex black experiences . 😭🙏🏽🖤 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) April 29, 2019

Jackson posted this heartfelt message on her Instagram account: “You gave me my first movie role, my first Oscar nomination and so much more. Thank you for all you have given to the world through your work and all you have done for Black culture, women and young filmmakers. I will miss you John. Keeping your family in my prayer.”