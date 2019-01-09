Dogwarts School of Wizardry: This puppy responds to Harry Potter spells

In case you’re wondering, Remus – the one-year-old dachshund of YouTuber Brizzy Voices – is a Gryffindor.

The last film in the original Harry Potter series may have concluded eight years ago, but the magic lives on among the fans of the franchise – and their pets.

American actress and YouTuber Anna Brisbin recently demonstrated how she trained her long-haired mini miniature dachshund, Remus, to respond to Harry Potter spells.

“Oh, you trained your dog in German?” tweeted Brisbin. “Coolcoolcool I trained my dog in Harry Potter spells.”

oh, you trained your dog in German? coolcoolcool



i trained my dog in Harry Potter spells. pic.twitter.com/tBlRVTJ33Z — Anna Brisbin ❄️ (@BrizzyVoices) January 7, 2019

As Brisbin waves a wand around, the one-year-old Remus – dressed as a member of Gryffindor – balances on his hind legs in response to her levitation charm of “Wingardium Leviosa,” plays dead after her “Avada Kedavra” killing curse command and even fetches to complete the task of “Accio ball.”

The pooch even steps on a nightlight upon an instruction of “Lumos”.

The tweet also drew the attention of the wildly popular parody account @_Snape_, who has been tweeting through the persona of Professor Snape since 2011. With over a million followers, fans of the page include pop stars Sam Smith and Ariana Grande.

Everyone should train their dog like this https://t.co/aqekkYZHUA — Professor Snape (@_Snape_) January 8, 2019

Brisbin’s full-length video on YouTube also features her black cat escaping from an “Expecto Patronum” spell like a Dementor would.

Known on YouTube as Brizzy Voices, Brisbin posts content about her work as a voiceover artist to over 1.8 million subscribers.

Remus the pup has 31,000 followers on Instagram himself.