Dyson launches three new products – and they have origins right here in Singapore

A smart lamp, personal air purifier and the Dyson V11 Absolute cord-free vacuum could not have been produced without work done at Pioneer Crescent.

Dyson’s three newest home technology offerings have just been launched in Singapore – and these cutting-edge products owe their development to work done right here in the country.

The Dyson V11 Absolute cord-free vacuum, Lightcycle lamp and Pure Cool Me air purifier were launched at a media event on May 8 held at 72-13 Mohamed Sultan Road.



Advertisement

The latest upgrade of the brand’s iconic vacuum cleaner, the Dyson V11 Absolute cord-free vacuum (S$999), features a new battery pack that allows the machine to run for up to 60 minutes. The display now also shows how much run-time is remaining before the machine needs another charge.

The Dyson V11 Absolute (Photo: Dyson)

In addition, the suction strength can now automatically adjust to the floor type. And it has 20 per cent more suction power than the previous model, the Cyclone V10, thanks to the new Dyson digital motor V11 – which is made here at the Dyson Singapore Advanced Manufacturing facility at Pioneer Crescent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

13 million of these remarkably tiny digital motors are produced each year at the company’s manufacturing facility in Singapore.

Dyson's digital motors are manufactured in Singapore. (Photo: Dyson)

“The Dyson digital motor – or the DDM, as we like to call it – is way smaller, lighter and yet more powerful than conventional ones,” explained DDM Engineering Manager Yvonne Tan, adding that the motor is “the brainchild of the motors team at Dyson, and the proud result of a partnership between our teams in the UK and Singapore”.

“We’ve come a long way since the first cord-free Dyson machine [in 2013]. Our Dyson digital motors are much more sophisticated now," she said. "They now have sensors and algorithms within them that control their performance for the best results."

(Photo: Dyson)

In addition to manufacturing the motors in Singapore, work in the fields of software, acoustics, fluid dynamics, connectivity and more is carried out at the Dyson Singapore Technology Centre at Science Park.

Other new product offerings include the Dyson Lightcycle (S$799 for the desk lamp; S$1,199 for the floor lamp), a brand new product that adjusts its brightness and temperature to mimic natural daylight cycles.



The Dyson Lightcycle desk lamp (Photo: Dyson)

The effect is meant to support your body clock and, with its intelligent local daylight tracking algorithm, can be varied according to your location. According to Dyson, the lamp is made to last 60 years, thanks to a unique cooling system.

Finally, the Dyson Pure Cool Me (S$499) is an air purifier and fan designed for personal, short-range use. It has a unique filter that claims to capture 99.95 per cent of ultra-fine particles such as pollen, mould spores and bacteria, while activated carbon absorbs and traps gases, odours and household fumes. The direction of the airflow is adjusted via a moveable dome.



The Dyson Pure Cool Me in White Silver (Photo: Dyson)

(Photo: Dyson)

“There are few places in the world where you can have steady access to world-class engineering talent, a hardworking and well-equipped workforce, and an environment that enables the adoption of new and exciting manufacturing technology," said Tan of Singapore's involvement in developing new products.

"We’re also unapologetically secretive about how we’ve engineered our motors to be better, so Singapore is a great and safe place to preserve that."