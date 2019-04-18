Ed Sheeran's Hong Kong concert cancelled due to lightning storm

The 28-year-old singer apologised to his fans on Instagram after the gig was cancelled.

The 28-year-old singer apologised to his fans on Instagram after the gig that was set to be held at the Fantasy Road Outdoor Venue Hong Kong Disneyland was cancelled.

"I'm very very sorry for wasting your time," he said. "I'm so sorry that people have come out and waited in the rain and got wet and for no show.

"It has nothing to do with me," he said.

He explained that he and his crew were all set up when they were informed of the lightning storm. They were instructed to wait it out, but the show was later officially cancelled.

Sheeran added that refunds would be given.

Ed Sheeran's concert in Hong Kong on Thursday (Apr 18) was cancelled because of bad weather. (Photo: Facebook/Ed Sheeran Hong Kong Fans Page)

Disgruntled concertgoers took to social media to air their disappointment about the show being pulled.

Some fans had reported being stuck in the rain for hours.

"The worst event arrangement ever. Thousand people kept waiting under heavy rain and thunderstorms," said Mani Ku on Facebook.

"Standing under heavy rain for 3 more hours! We came there from Zhuhai and I have heard some fans even came from Beijing ... Wasted thousand bucks for transportation with all-wet-body back home!"

"I cannot believe there was no contingency when holding an outdoor concert in a month that is known for rain," said Kate Tang on Facebook. "If lightning was a problem- why was it ok for the audience to be stood outside for hours in the rain and lightning?"

"We are soaking wet in Hong Kong waiting for you to come out!," said Ray Chu on Twitter.

@edsheeran we are soaking wet in Hong Kong waiting for you to come out! — Ray Chu (@tomorrowray) April 18, 2019

Before the show was cancelled, concert promoter AEG Presents Asia posted on Facebook that the the gig would be "temporarily delayed".

All the way to Disneyland Hong Kong. Ed Sheeran due on at 19:45. 21:15 message over the tannoy saying the gigs been cancelled because of lightening 😭😭 — Figo (@HongKongBhoy67) April 18, 2019

Due to the bad weather + lightening; 2nd day of Ed Sheeran Hong Kong Concert had been cancelled! Ed Sheeran also felt sorry for Hong Kong fans 😢 Can we have a… https://t.co/yF0VTZJDqC — Landry Lo (@landrylo) April 18, 2019

This is the second time Sheeran's concert has been cancelled in Hong Kong. He was forced to cancel a show in Hong Kong in 2017 after a bicycle accident. Attempts to reschedule for April last year were unsuccessful because of "scheduling conflicts and limited venue availability".