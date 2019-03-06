Singapore publisher Epigram opens first local bookstore selling only local books

The Huggs-Epigram Coffee Bookshop will carry 400 books at any one time.

Local publisher Epigram has opened the first bookstore here dedicated to offering only Singaporean books.

Located at the Urban Redevelopment Authority centre at 45 Maxwell Road, the Huggs-Epigram Coffee Bookshop is a partnership with local coffee chain Huggs Coffee. With a space of more than 980 sq ft, books here are written by Singapore authors, published by Singaporean publishers, or simply about Singapore.

More than 400 books will be stocked at any one time, according to a press release.

In a bid to foster interaction between reader and artist, the bookstore will allocate a table to an author or artist during opening hours.

The store is adopting a cashless payment system and customers are encouraged to pay via credit card, Nets and PayNow.

The bookstore will also serve specialty coffees, pastries and lunch sets by Huggs Coffee.

Artist impression of the new Huggs-Epigram Coffee Bookshop. (Photo: Epigram Books)

“When we set up Epigram Books nearly eight years ago in publishing, we wanted to champion Singapore literature and books,” said Edmund Wee, founder of Epigram. “Extending our operations into the retail scene is marked by this same desire.”

“We are happy to collaborate with Epigram on this new concept outlet. We believe in local talent and this blending of local coffee and local books seems a natural fit. We look forward to this being a long and fruitful partnership,” said Ron Choo, founder of Huggs Coffee.

Formed in 2011, Epigram Books is Singapore’s largest independent publisher. Epigram has published award-winning local works, such as The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye, State Of Emergency, Ministry Of Moral Panic, and The Gatekeeper.

Prior to this bookstore, Epigram operated out of its main office location in Toa Payoh North.

The Huggs-Epigram Coffee Bookshop is located at 45 Maxwell Road, #01-01 and is open from Mondays to Saturdays.

