Fans and colleagues mourn Aloysius Pang's death, pay tribute on social media

Fans of Aloysius Pang have expressed shock and dismay, adding to the tributes that have come in response to news of the actor's death.

The 28-year-old died on Wednesday (Jan 23) evening after sustaining injuries during a Singapore Armed Forces training exercise in New Zealand.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to share their memories of Pang.

The world will move on, everything continues to move on because time does not stop. But as promised, you will live in my memories as an actor, a person that I idolised, that I looked up to and admired.



I will still be your fan even after today, now and until I leave this world. — 黄素慧 ¹²⁷ sees the ⱽⁱˢⁱᵒⁿ (@Huang_Soh_Hui) January 23, 2019

It’s hard to accept this, but his family, friends and fans are having their hardest. My condolences to them — evelyn. (@evelynlyx) January 23, 2019





"Woke up to the news of passing of our favourite... young Singaporean actor," posted a fan on Twitter. "I grew up watching him and now he's gone. I am beyond words."

"I will still be your fan even after today," posted another, "now and until I leave this world."

#restinpeace #AloysiusPang thank you for being such a fond part of my childhood memories. you were an amazing actor and this shouldn't have happened to you. 你真是走得太早了。我们会想念这你，希望你一路好走❤ — 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣 (@velvetbrina) January 23, 2019

really feel so sad for aloysius pang... he was one of my fav actors ☹☹☹ — sha (@oshflowers) January 23, 2019

We just lost him like that :<

He was a main part of my childhood

Rest in peace #AloysiusPang #RIPAloysiusPang — ᴏᴛ7 (@btshcck_meow) January 23, 2019

​​​​​​​On Channel NewsAsia's Facebook page, user Nigell Haha commented, “Thank you for serving your nation, and thank you for bringing joy on media to so many Singaporean families. You’ll be dearly missed and remembered.”

Screen shot of fan tributes ( Photo: CNA/TODAY/Facebook)

Pang's fellow actors, including Pierre Png, Fann Wong and Rebecca Lim, also took to social media to pay tribute.

"I am deeply saddened and very angry at the passing of an intelligent, unassuming and hardworking actor. I guess I'll never know why this had to happen," posted Png on Instagram. "Until we meet again Aloysius Pang Wei Chong. Rest in Peace."



The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a statement that Pang died at 8.45pm Wednesday evening at Waikato Hospital in Hamilton, New Zealand, where he was receiving treatment for his injuries.



He had been carrying out repair work inside a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer – an artillery gun mounted on an armoured chassis – with two other SAF personnel when the accident happened at the Waiouru Training Area on Jan 19.