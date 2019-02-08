Goodbye, Daddy Warbucks: Lauded British actor Albert Finney dies aged 82

The actor, who starred in films including Annie, Murder On The Orient Express and Erin Brockovich, has died after a short illness, a family spokesman said Friday.

Veteran British actor Albert Finney, who starred in films including Murder On The Orient Express, Annie and Erin Brockovich, has died at the age of 82, a family spokesman said Friday (Feb 8).

Finney, who received five Oscar nominations and won three Golden Globes, "passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side", the spokesman said.

He grew up in Manchester, northwest England, and studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Finney started out in William Shakespeare plays and mixed his movie career with acclaimed theatre roles.

He made his mark on cinema in the Karel Reisz film Saturday Night And Sunday Morning (1960), but is known to audiences for his roles in popular films such as Annie (1982), where he played gruff-but-sweet Daddy Warbucks; Murder On The Orient Express (1974), playing Hercule Poirot with glee; and Erin Brokovich (2000), as Julia Roberts' encouraging mentor.

His more recent films include The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), The Bourne Legacy (2012), and the James Bond film Skyfall, out the same year.

His four best actor Academy Award nominations were for Tom Jones (1963), Murder On The Orient Express, The Dresser (1983) and Under The Volcano (1984), and was nominated for best supporting actor for Erin Brockovich.

Finney famously never attended the Oscars, saying it was a “waste of time” to sit at such a “long party” without a cigarette or a drink.