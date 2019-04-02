Send us a postcard? KFC is offering guided tours of its kitchens for S$15

KFC may be tight-lipped about the 11 herbs and spices that make up Colonel Sanders' recipe, but the purveyor of fried chicken is now opening its kitchens up to Singapore customers to go have a look-see.

Guests will be able to witness KFC Singapore cooks at work as part of the KFC Open Kitchen programme beginning this month. From Apr 13, 36 tour sessions will be available monthly across KFC outlets at Kallang, Waterway Point, Toa Payoh Lorong 6, Jurong Point and Northpoint City.



The 35-minute tours are priced at S$15 per pax and includes a two-piece chicken meal and goodie bag.



Some 3,000 guests are expected to step into KFC Singapore kitchens for the very first time, said Lynette Lee, General Manager of KFC Singapore at a media preview.



“To complement our guests’ curiosity about our brand and how their food is being made, we want to come forward and share out secrets and behind-the-scenes practices,” she said in a press release.



(Photo: Jovi Ho)

Lee announced the programme during the launch of The Tank @ KFC Tampines Mall, KFC's first open concept restaurant in Southeast Asia, where CNA Lifestyle got a first look at the work that goes behind their signature fried chicken.



Named after the wide, glass-enclosed kitchen at KFC Singapore’s first new outlet of the year, KFC Tampines Mall first opened for business on Mar 13 and officially opened on Tuesday (Apr 2).



(Photo: Jovi Ho)

Expect to see plenty of fowl play as cooks adhere to a strict “7-10-7” technique in making the KFC Original Recipe chicken. FYI: Chicken pieces are first rolled seven times in a basket to remove moisture, then tossed 10 times in breading flour and finally pressed into the breading flour seven times. Yes, “7-10-7”.



Forget about stealing the recipe, though. A KFC Singapore representative whispered to us that the breading flour is pre-made and shipped to kitchens. Even Lee herself admitted that she is not privy to the secret blend of herbs and spices.

