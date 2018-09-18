HBO's Game Of Thrones wins Emmy for best drama series
Fantasy series Game Of Thrones won the Emmy award for best drama series on Monday (Sep 17). The show runs on premium cable network HBO, a unit of AT&T Inc.
The 2018 Emmy Awards, the highest honours in television, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles, hosted by Saturday Night Live performers Colin Jost and Michael Che. And the winners are:
BEST DRAMA SERIES: Game Of Thrones, HBO
BEST COMEDY SERIES: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Amazon
BEST LIMITED SERIES: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA: Matthew Rhys, The Americans
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA: Claire Foy, The Crown
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY: Bill Hader, Barry
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE: Darren Criss, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: America Crime Story
BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE: Regina King, Seven Seconds
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES: Saturday Night Live
VARIETY TALK SERIES: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAMME: RuPaul's Drag Race