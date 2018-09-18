Fantasy series Game Of Thrones won the Emmy award for best drama series on Monday (Sep 17). The show runs on premium cable network HBO, a unit of AT&T Inc.



The 2018 Emmy Awards, the highest honours in television, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles, hosted by Saturday Night Live performers Colin Jost and Michael Che. And the winners are:

Advertisement

BEST DRAMA SERIES: Game Of Thrones, HBO

BEST COMEDY SERIES: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Amazon

BEST LIMITED SERIES: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA: Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Advertisement

Advertisement

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA: Claire Foy, The Crown

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY: Bill Hader, Barry

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE: Darren Criss, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: America Crime Story

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE: Regina King, Seven Seconds

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES: Saturday Night Live

VARIETY TALK SERIES: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAMME: RuPaul's Drag Race

