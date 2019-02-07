Gong xi, gong xi: How Singapore celebrities ushered in the Year of the Pig

Fann and Chris had their son dressed as an adorable dancing lion, Elvin made a loud mess with "the whole kampung", and Kheng Hua sent her love from Hollywood.

After days of small talk and big plates with relatives, hongbao and oranges changing hands, and far too many tidbits, we are now firmly into the Year of the Pig. As we begin to work on undoing the damage this week has wrought on our diets, take a look at how our local celebrities have spent the Chinese New Year holidays – both at home and abroad.



Celebrity couple Fann Wong and Christopher Lee rang in the New Year with their four-year-old son Zed in an Instagram Boomerang showing a dinner spread and mini dancing lions.

Christopher had returned to Singapore just last weekend, welcomed by Zed in an adorable pink lion dance costume.

Other celebrity couples sending out well wishes to the world include Pan Ling Ling and Huang Shinan, who wed in 1996, and Jeremy Chan and Jesseca Liu, who tied the knot in 2017.

Stage, television and now silver screen actress Tan Kheng Hua celebrated the New Year from her new base, Los Angeles. She was joined by fellow Singaporeans for a Chinese dinner.

The star-studded group included Fiona Xie, musicians Shigga Shay and Josh Wei. Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan was there for the makan, too.



Kheng Hua later posted a series of photos of her New Year overseas, thanking various mobile platforms for easing her homesickness by helping her keep in contact with friends and family back home.

“I work tomorrow, which is a great reason why I am not home and a reinforcement of the reason why I’m here. Onward ho. Let’s see where everything goes, guys, let’s see where everything goes...” she wrote.

He may be one of Asia’s biggest pop stars, but singer-songwriter JJ Lin ushered in the New Year in humble fashion, with a home-cooked spread “made by mom and me”.



Actor Elvin Ng had a busy Chinese New Year, visiting one house after another as seen on his Instagram page. One gathering was even graced by two dancing lions.



Actress Felicia Chin enjoyed a quieter and more intimate time, thanking friends and family in a series of photos and videos.

“Never have I spoken so much or at length with my cousins," she wrote, "and it felt really nice.”



CNA Lifestyle wishes you and your loved ones a lovely Chinese New Year! Now lay off the bak kwa.

