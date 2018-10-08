The Korean stars will be meeting fans as part of a promotional tour for the film Rampant

Korean leading men Hyun Bin and Jang Dong-Gun will be in Singapore on Oct 30 to promote their latest movie, the period zombie film Rampant.

Together with director Kim Sung-Hoon, the duo will attend a gala premiere of the movie, attend a press conference and hold a public meet-and-greet session with fans.

Singapore will be their only promotional stop outside of Korea.

Rampant, from the makers of Train To Busan, pits the two actors against each other in a battle with the undead. Hyun Bin of Secret Garden fame plays a prince who returns to his home in Joseon to find the peasants infected with a mysterious virus that is turning them into demons. Jang (The Promise, Suits) plays the Minister of War, who is trying to usurp the throne.

The movie sneaks on Oct 31 for Halloween and opens in cinemas islandwide on Nov 1.