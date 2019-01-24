Irish boyband Westlife coming to Singapore to meet fans next week

And here's how fans can score themselves the chance to meet the pop quartet up close and personal.

Westlife is headed for Singapore shores next week. They will be in town for an exclusive Q&A session with their fans on Thursday Jan 31, organised by Universal Music Singapore.

The Irish boyband posted a cryptic image on their Facebook page to tease their arrival. Over an image of the Marina Bay skyline, the dates “January 29 – February 1” are shown below the word “Singapore”, with the band announcing “We’re coming to Asia!” in large text below.



This marks Westlife’s fifth time in Singapore. The boyband performed here in 2000, 2001, 2006 and 2011.

Last March, member Shane Filan played a solo concert at the Coliseum at Hard Rock Hotel Singapore.

Formed in 1998, Westlife were hugely popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s. They disbanded in 2012 and only reunited last year in October, with an announcement of new music and a new tour.

Their first new single in eight years – Hello My Love – is written by Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac, Hello My Love was released Jan 10 this year.



Fans who are hoping to score an exclusive invite to meet the boys up close will have to either stream Hello My Love on a Spotify Premium account or purchase the single from iTunes and upload a screenshot of your purchase at this link: https://lnk.to/westlifeinsg

The contest ends 12pm this Sunday, Jan 27.





In a short video clip shared on its Facebook page on Oct 4, the quartet - Kian Egan, Mark Feehily, Shane Filan, and Nicky Bryne - shook hands and sat down before turning to the camera and saying: “Hi, we’re Westlife.”

These words then appeared on the screen: “Westlife. New music. New tour. Coming soon.”

Westlife's new tour is billed to begin on May 22 in Belfast, Northern Ireland and conclude on Jul 6 in Dublin, Ireland.