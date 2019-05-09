He's back: Jay Chou is bringing his new world tour to Singapore in 2020

The Mandopop superstar will be the first Asian star to stage a two-night event at the National Stadium. His 2018 concert here sold out in a few hours.

Jay Chou is returning to Singapore with his new concert tour early next year. The Mandopop King will be performing for two nights, on January 10 and 11, at the National Stadium, making him the first Asian artiste to stage a two-night event at the venue.

This all-new 8th concert tour will celebrate Chou’s 20 years in music. The prolific singer, who married wife Hannah Quinlivan in 2015, has released 14 albums and over 150 songs, and has staged seven sold-out world tours. The couple have a daughter, Hathaway, and a son, Romeo.

Chou’s last concert here in 2018 as part of The Invincible 2 tour sold out in just a few hours.

Ticketing details will be released at a later date.