Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

In a pre-recorded video posted on the official YouTube channel of the game show, the 78-year-old said he intends to continue working as he receives treatment, and “with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

Dressed in a dark suit and red striped tie, Trebek started his message saying he “wanted to be the one to pass along this information” to prevent fans from “reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health”.

“Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” he continued.

“And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

Trebek even joked about his contractual agreements on the game show. “Under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you."

Trebek has hosted Jeopardy! since taking over from the original host, Art Fleming, in 1984. Despite rumours that he planned to retire, the Canadian native renewed his contract last October through 2022.

