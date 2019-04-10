Shaw Theatres Jewel opens first dedicated family and children cinema in Singapore

The new cinema at Jewel Changi airport will also house Singapore’s first next-generation IMAX hall featuring IMAX with Laser.

Shaw Theatres Jewel will open next Wed (Apr 17) boasting several Singapore firsts, including the country’s first DTS:X sound-capable cinemas, which offer a multi-dimensional sound experience.

The spanking new cinema at Jewel Changi Airport will also house Singapore’s first dedicated children and family hall, alongside Singapore’s first next-generation IMAX hall, featuring IMAX with Laser, which will both open on Apr 24.

Named Dreamers, the child-friendly hall – with reduced brightness and volume, as well as soft lighting inside the halls – will screen kids and family-friendly movies throughout the year.

Featuring colourful seats and an open space at the front of the hall with bean bags for the kids (available on a first-come, first-served basis), this is a step up from Shaw Theatres’ Movies With The Little Ones programme which runs only on the first weekend of every month at selected cinemas.

The IMAX with Laser theatre will officially open with the highly anticipated Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, which was filmed entirely with IMAX Cameras.

This new cinema’s 4K laser projection system features an optical engine and suite of proprietary IMAX technologies that delivers increased resolution, sharper and brighter images, deeper contrast and colours.

The new system will also feature IMAX's 12-channel sound technology that incorporates new side and overhead channels to deliver a greater audio dynamic range and precision.

Shaw Theatres Jewel also sees the introduction of two new luxury theatres. These new Lumiere halls come with only 26 seats each, and can be reclined 42 degrees, along with an ergonomically shaped backrest cushion and USB charging ports.



Prior to its Apr 17 official opening, Shaw Theatres Jewel will be holding an open house from Apr 12 to 16 alongside Jewel Changi Airport’s ticketed preview.

During this time, 500 pairs of free movie tickets will given to the first 500 Jewel shoppers each day.

Each shopper is entitled to a pair of free movie tickets and the queue starts at 10am at the box office. This promotion is valid only for movies screening on the same day from noon to 7.40pm in the two Lumiere and seven regular halls.

The list of movie titles include: Wonder, Paddington 2, Shaun The Sheep Movie, Minuscule: Valley Of The Lost Ants, 47 Meters Down, The Commuter, Chasing The Dragon, Spotlight and Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy.

To celebrate the opening of the new Lumierehalls, there will also be special promotional rates for a limited time period at S$15 (usual price $18) off-peak and S$20 (usual price S$23) peak for 2D tickets.

“When we open a new cineplex or update an existing location, we aim to deliver class leading levels of comfort and technology,” Mark Shaw, director of the Shaw Organisation Group of Companies, said in a press release.

“Our latest IMAX theatre at Shaw Theatres Jewel is equipped with IMAX’s next-generation laser projection system and immersive sound technology... at present, there are very few such advanced theatres around the world.”