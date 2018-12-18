To where we are: Josh Groban to hold first Singapore concert in Feb 2019

The concert at The Star Theatre marks the first time the singer is staging a performance in Southeast Asia.

Singer-songwriter Josh Groban is set to hold his first concert in Southeast Asia here in Singapore on Feb 25, 2019.

The multi-platinum, award-winning artist will be bringing his Bridges Tour – presented by Class 95, Singapore's No 1 radio station – to The Star Theatre with a full orchestra and choir.

Groban will be performing songs from his latest album Bridges, as well his biggest hits such as You Raise Me Up, To Where You Are and You Are Loved.

The 35-year-old performer has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and is the only artist who has had two albums on Billboard’s list of 20 bestsellers in the last 10 years. His self-titled debut album, released in 2001, went platinum five times, while 2003’s Closer topped that with six.

As an actor, he's had appearances in Ally McBeal, Glee, CSI: NY, and Crazy, Stupid, Love. Most recently, he had a lead role in the Netflix series The Good Cop.

Tickets for Josh Groban Bridges Tour – Live In Singapore go on sale Dec 21 at 10am. There will be a priority sale for Singtel Mobile customers from Dec 19 at 10am to Dec 20 at 11.59pm. Tickets from S$108 to S$328 are available via www.sistic.com.sg and all SISTIC sales channels.

