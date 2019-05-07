Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone want a piece of Korean action with Hollywood remakes

Both actors announce separate projects to remake Extreme Job and The Gangster, The Cop And The Devil.

Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone have both announced separate projects to bring their versions of two Korean films to Hollywood.

According to Forbes, Hart will be taking on Extreme Job, a comedy about detectives going undercover in a fried chicken restaurant to catch a gang of criminals. However, the chicken recipe they come up with become so popular that it interferes with their police work.

The Korean blockbuster is the highest grossing film of all time in South Korea since its January release. It stars Ryu Sung Ryung, Lee Ha Na, Jin Seon Kyu, Lee Dong Hwi and Gong Myung. It also earned several nominations at the 55th Baeksang Awards, including for best screenplay and best actor.

Stallone has set his eyes on The Gangster, The Cop and The Devil. The Korean version is only hitting cinemas in mid-May but Stallone has already confirmed that original actor Don Lee will be reprising his role in the English remake.

The movie centres on Lee’s character, who survives an attack by a serial killer and then teams up with a cop to exact revenge. Though the production start date has yet to be confirmed, it is believed filming will start soon after the premiere of the original film.

Meanwhile, Stallone is busy putting the finishing touches on Rambo 5: Last Blood, which is set for release in September, and Hart is currently working on the third Jumanji film.