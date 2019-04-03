KitKat to launch chilli crab, salted egg yolk flavours in Singapore this month

The limited-edition flavours will be available at the KitKat Chocolatory Pop-Up Store at VivoCity next week.

Have a break, have a chilli crab. KitKat is set to release limited-edition flavours inspired by local dishes like chilli crab, salted egg yolk and a vaguely-named Kopitiam Breakfast this month.

Available from Apr 8 to 14 at the KitKat Chocolatory Pop-Up Store at VivoCity, the bold flavours are but three of the customisable KitKats available.

The flavours were announced a day after it was teased on Monday (Apr 1), where followers on Facebook initially dismissed it as an April Fools’ joke.

Last year, KitKat released five limited-edition flavours in Malaysia, modelled after nasi lemak, ice kacang, durian, earl grey tea with orange and tiramisu. The five flavours were imported via RedMart and priced at S$7.50 per box of four.