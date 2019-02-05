Liam Neeson shocks Hollywood with 'horrible' racist revenge fantasy confession

The Taken actor revealed that he once walked the streets hunting for a black person to kill in retaliation for the rape of a friend.

Hollywood actor Liam Neeson revealed on Monday (Feb 4) that he once walked the streets hunting for a black person to kill in retaliation for the rape of a friend.

The 66-year-old Northern Irish star of Schindler's List and Taken was promoting his appearance in the Hollywood action thriller Cold Pursuit.

Advertisement

But his interview with Britain's The Independent took an unexpected turn when he admitted to once wanting to find a black man – any black man willing to pick a fight – to murder on the spot.

(Photo: AFP / Jared Siskin)

Neeson detailed a week of rage during which he walked the streets with a type of baton called a cosh in search of his victim.

"I'll tell you a story. This is true," he said in the interview – the audio recording was uploaded to the online newspaper's site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said his "immediate reaction" after being told of the rape was to ask: "Did she know who he was? No. What colour were they? She said it was a black person."

"I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I'd be approached by somebody – I'm ashamed to say that – and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some black b****** would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him."

It was horrible, horrible when I think back, that I did that.



While Neeson protected the identity of the victim, he was quick to express regret about his mindset.

"It was horrible, horrible when I think back, that I did that. And I've never admitted that."

"Holy shit," his co-star Tom Bateman said in a shocked voice in the tape.

"It's awful. But I did learn a lesson from it".

Neeson's comments quickly caused a stir on social media.

“But my immediate reaction was I asked, did she know who it was? No. What colour were they? She said it was a black person."



Not how old were they? How tall were they? You just asked what colour were they? I don't care how sorry you are, Liam Neeson, that is disgusting. https://t.co/sCDVTBCBIx — Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) February 4, 2019

Liam Neeson being ready to take any Black life over what one person allegedly did just shows how meaningless and inconsequential black lives are to some.



Even him telling the story demonstrates a level of privilege and understating that there may not be repercussions. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) February 4, 2019

Canadian actress Sarah Jeffrey said: "Liam Neeson admitting he camped out in front of pubs, waiting and hoping to kill a black man is... not what I expected to read about this Monday morning."

Journalist George M Johnson tweeted: "Liam Neeson is definitely a reminder that there are folks who walk around hoping to provoke black people so they can kill us. A lot of them are in law enforcement and politics."



When you see why Liam Neeson is trending pic.twitter.com/CLhTRqzvV3 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 4, 2019

It’s terrible that Liam Neeson thought about committing a hate crime. However, it should be noted, Mark Wahlberg ACTUALLY committed hate crimes. — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) February 4, 2019

'NEED FOR REVENGE'

Neeson said he learned the "need for revenge" while growing up in Northern Ireland during years of sectarian violence in the British province known as "The Troubles".

"That primal need, I understand," he said.

The son of Neeson's character in his new film is killed by a drug gang.

The plot revolves around the father's subsequent pursuit of the culprits – a subject that apparently prompted Neeson to reveal his secret.

The Independent said Neeson told his story during a 17-minute interview conducted in a New York City hotel.

The paper later reached out to the actor's publicist to get further comment. The Independent said the publicist declined.

Neither the director of Cold Pursuit nor its production companies – StudioCanal and Summit Entertainment – issued an immediate comment.