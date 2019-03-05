Luke Perry was surrounded by family, including ex-wife and fiancee, when he died

The Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale actor is survived by his two children.

Luke Perry’s family were with him when he passed early Tuesday morning (Mar 5), five days after suffering a massive stroke. The 90210 star was 52.

Advertisement

Perry was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophia, his fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, and sister Amy Coder, confirmed his publicist to BuzzFeed News.

Perry is survived by his two children with ex-wife Sharp, Jack Perry, 22 and Sophie Perry, 19. Their son is professional wrestler "Jungle Boy" Nate Coy.

As of Jan 29, their daughter has been living in Malawi, Africa, with a group of service volunteers working on community development projects. The four-month trip was expected to also include a trip to Brazil. A source told People that Sophie was still in Africa when her father fell ill, and rushed to Los Angeles before his death.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Perry and Sharp split in 2003 after 20 years of marriage.

Perry was in a relationship with Bauer, a 44-year-old therapist, from 2017. Bauer works as a marriage and family therapist at her private practice in Beverly Hills, California. Perry and Bauer were first photographed together when Perry took her as his date to the GLAAD Media Awards. Their engagement was only revealed to the public after his death.

