McDonald's Singapore to give out books from How To Train Your Dragon author

A book series from Cressida Cowell will be available free with Happy Meal purchases, while a collaboration with the National Library Board brings storytelling sessions to restaurants.

Promoting literacy in children from an early age builds a strong foundation for their intellectual development. Which is why all McDonald's Happy Meals in Singapore, starting from Mar 7, will come with an option of a free book from How To Train Your Dragon author, Cressida Cowell.

The giveaway is part of the new Happy Meal Readers Programme, launched by McDonald’s Singapore to instil a lifelong passion for reading in children, and encourage family bonding time.



Advertisement

The Treetop Twins Adventures is a collection of 12 standalone stories from author and illustrator Cowell, written exclusively for McDonald’s. Two new books from the series – which was designed to resonate with both children and parents – will be released every eight weeks till January 2020.

Customers will, however, have the option to opt for a toy instead to accompany their Happy Meal purchase.



This follows similar campaigns in the UK and New Zealand where extracts from Roald Dahl's most popular books where given out with the kids’ meals. The Treetop Twins Adventures was launched in McDonald's Malaysia last month, in both English and Bahasa Melayu.

BRINGING STORYTELLING TO RESTAURANTS



Advertisement

Advertisement

To engage not just children but the entire family with a love for reading, McDonald’s Singapore is also collaborating with the National Library Board (NLB) to bring storytelling to its restaurants.

Weekly storytelling sessions organised at selected outlets islandwide throughout the year will be led by McDonald’s very own Ronald McDonald, supported by professional storytellers as well as Junior and Teen Reading Ambassadors from NLB.

Limited seats will be available for these interactive sessions, which include hands-on activities.

“As we celebrate our 40th year in Singapore, we want to create a new family experience that enables families to bond together in meaningful ways,” said Linda Ming, Director, Brand Communications and Customer Care of McDonald’s Singapore. “With the Happy Meal Readers Programme, our bigger purpose is to help cultivate a love for books amongst the young and to encourage families to bond together through reading.”

Added Raneetha Rajaratnam, NLB Deputy Director for Content and Services: “We believe that a good reading habit should be cultivated from a young age, to encourage lifelong learning. We are happy to work with a wide range of partners, including McDonald’s for the Happy Meal Readers Programme, to spread the love for reading among children."

More information on the book series and storytelling session is available at the McDonald’s Happy Meal website.