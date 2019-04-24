McDonald’s to bring back Nasi Lemak Burger ahead of Ramadan

SINGAPORE: Fans of McDonald’s Nasi Lemak Burger rejoice – the fast food chain is bringing back its special menu inspired by local flavours, ahead of Ramadan.

The popular burger will be available from Thursday (Apr 25) at all McDonald’s outlets, along with the Banana Pie, Chendol McFlurry and Chendol Soft Serve.

(Photo: McDonald’s Singapore)

The Nasi Lemak Burger was so popular it sold out in two weeks when it was first launched in July 2017 to celebrate National Day.

It consists of a coconut-flavoured chicken thigh patty, a fried egg, caramelised onions and cucumber slices topped with sambal sauce.



In a media release on Wednesday, McDonald’s Singapore said the burger will return with "the same good old recipe".



