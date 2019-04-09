Mediacorp, iflix to bring made-in-Singapore content to Asia audiences

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp on Tuesday (Apr 9) announced a strategic partnership with iflix, Southeast Asia’s leading entertainment service.



This partnership paves the way for subscribers in 13 countries across Asia to get more than 500 hours’ worth of Mediacorp’s locally produced English and Chinese content.



Mediacorp’s premium content will also feature on both iflixVIP, the platform’s traditional Subscription Video On Demand tier, and iflixFREE, the platform’s ad-supported tier.



“We are very happy to partner iflix to bring our Made in Singapore content to more viewers in the region. This collaboration is yet another testament to the quality and universal appeal of Mediacorp content, which transcends language and culture.



“iflix’s geographical reach will help to further extend our entertainment footprint in Asia, following our successful content deals with other video streaming players such as Netflix, China’s Youku and Tencent,” said Mediacorp’s Chief Content Officer Doreen Neo.



From April, all iflix subscribers in Asia will be able to access an extensive Mediacorp library of popular made-in-Singapore dramas, variety shows and movies.



These include award-winning Chinese classics such as The Unbeatables III, The Little Nyonya and C.L.I.F., as well as popular English titles such as Code Of Law and Phua Chu Kang.



Mediacorp will also simulcast the second season of its English long-form drama KIN, so that iflix viewers can watch the drama at the same time as Singapore viewers.



Through iflix, users will also be able to watch a wide selection of TV shows, movies, premium live sports and news from around the world. It has a regional footprint that includes Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Myanmar, Vietnam, the Maldives, Cambodia, Nepal and Bangladesh.



Mr Craig Galvin, iflix Global Head of Content, said: “Our deepening relationship with a progressive partner like Mediacorp, Singapore's largest content creator and transmedia platform, is a massive boost to iflix’s Advertising Video On Demand business.



“This is just the first step and a significant milestone that empowers iflix to continue to deliver the most relevant and compelling content to users in our territories for free, and we look forward to building on this partnership,” he added.

