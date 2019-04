Netflix, makers of Crazy Rich Asians, team up for Thai cave rescue production

BANGKOK: Netflix said on Tuesday (Apr 30) it had secured the rights to make a miniseries about the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their football coach from a cave in northern Thailand last year that captured international attention.

"The story combines so many unique local and universal themes which connected people from all walks of life, from all around the world," Erika North, Netflix's director of international originals, said.

"Thailand is a very important market for Netflix and we are looking forward to bringing this inspiring local, but globally resonant story ... to life," she added.

The Wild Boars football team, aged between 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old coach became trapped on Jun 23 while exploring the cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai, when a rainy season downpour flooded the tunnels.

A 17-day effort to rescue them gripped the world with experts from various countries volunteering to help.

"We look forward to working with all involved parties to ensure our story is told accurately," assistant coach Ekkapol "Ake" Chantapong said.

The miniseries will be directed by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M Chu and Nattawut "Baz" Poonpiriya.

Netflix and SK Global Entertainment secured the rights from the 13 Thamluang, a company established by the boys and their coach.

So far, two books about the rescue have been published while a feature film by British-Thai director Tom Waller, The Cave, wrapped up shooting in December, according to the Hollywood Reporter.



