CNA Lifestyle Experiences: Becoming Singapore heritage tour and MasterChef lunch

A privileged number of CNA Lifestyle’s Facebook followers and their guests got to explore the history of Singapore through its streets – and its food.

On Jan 20, an exclusive group of CNA Lifestyle’s Facebook followers and their friends had the opportunity to participate in a special heritage tour and lunch in the lead-up to the premiere of a new TV series, Becoming Singapore.

The show, hosted by Eunice Olsen, explores the history of Singapore through Olsen’s own personal stories.

28 adventurous participants spent a morning touring locales rich in culture and history, including Fort Canning Park, Kampong Glam, Raffles Place and the Siong Leng Musical Association.

Fourth-generation chettiar Subbiah Lakshmanan describes the evolution of Raffles Place. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

At each stop, local experts, who feature on the show, regaled them with facts and stories about the area and its unique characteristics.

Trying their hand at traditional Chinese instruments at the Siong Leng Musical Association. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

After a good few hours of exploration, the participants tucked in to a sumptuous feast of heritage-inspired cuisine at the National Museum of Singapore.

Guests tucking into lunch at the National Museum of Singapore. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The dishes, including unique offerings such as rojak pie tee, blue pea flower nasi ulam, braised wagyu beef cheek rendang and soya sauce chicken roulade, were specially designed and presented by MasterChef Singapore finalists Shamsydar Ani, Sharon Gonzago and Genevieve “Gen” Lee.

MasterChef Singapore finalist Genevieve "Gen" Lee's Orh Nee Opera Cake. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Eunice Olsen at the screening of the first episode of Becoming Singapore. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Then followed an exclusive screening of the first episode of Becoming Singapore, with Olsen herself in attendance.

Catch Becoming Singapore starting Jan 28 at 9pm on Channel NewsAsia.

